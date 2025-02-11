Travis Kelce reportedly snubs Chiefs' afterparty following Super Bowl heartbreak

Travis Kelce is still reeling from the heartbreak of not being able to take home another Super Bowl. After the Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the TE reportedly chose not to attend the team's afterparty. The Eagles' victory prevented the Chiefs from achieving a Super Bowl three-peat.

According to People, a video shared online showed Kelce on FaceTime with The Chainsmokers, the music duo who performed at the party.

In the clip, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart excitedly greeted Kelce, with one of them joking, "I just played your f---ing party!" despite his absence.

Kelce, though disappointed by the loss, appeared to be in a good mood, smiling as he spoke with the DJs. DJ Dom Dolla, who was also at the event, joined the call at one point.

2024 Super Bowl afterparty looked different for Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas was a night to remember. After their thrilling overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, all eyes were on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

When the DJ played a remix of Swift's song "Love Story," Kelce cheered on the crowd before turning to Swift for a kiss.

It was a perfect ending to a season where their relationship was just as talked about as the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl win.

At one point, Swift's "You Belong With Me" mixed into "Fade Into Darkness" by Avicii.

Travis Kelce's performance in Super Bowl 58 vs Super Bowl 59

In just one year, Travis Kelce went from being the hero of the Super Bowl to struggling against a tough defense.

In Super Bowl 58, Kelce played a huge role in the Kansas City Chiefs' exciting overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers. Though the team started slow, he stepped up when it mattered most, catching nine passes for 93 yards.

But in Super Bowl 59, things were completely different. Kelce struggled to make an impact against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles defense kept him under pressure, which limited him to just four catches for 39 yards.

For the first time in a long time, Kelce and Mahomes didn't seem in sync.

The Chiefs offense struggled, and Kelce didn't catch a single pass in the first half. As the Eagles built their lead, the Chiefs never recovered, losing 40-22.

