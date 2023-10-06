Aaron Rodgers vs Travis Kelce vax war brewing? Chiefs TE claps back at ‘Mr Pfizer’ jab

Earlier this week Aaron Rodgers once again made the headlines courtesy of a new nickname for Travis Kelce. After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did a commercial for Pfizer, the New York Jets quarterback called him "Mr. Pfizer".

Rodgers has always opposed the use of vaccines and was quick to call out Kelce for doing the commercial. Although the comments from the four-time NFL MVP were put up in a sarcastic way, people on social media started taking sides in the engaging debate.

Recently Travis Kelce spoke about it, and he has no issues with what Rodgers said. He doubled down on the decision to promote vaccine and respects the Jets quarterback's opinion. Here's what he said:

“I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”

"I've always been, you know, once I got the vaccine, I got it because of keeping myself safe, my family safe, the people in this building, so, yeah I stand by it, 1000%, fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer."

Kelce has been the center of attention in the NFL due to the rumored relationship with Taylor Swift. Many haven't liked the Kansas City Chiefs star's decision to get involved with Swift and promote vaccines, due to which he has faced some backlash. However, Kelce is not bothered by it and remains firm with his decisions.

Aaron Rodgers' history with vaccine

The Jets quarterback has long been opposed to the vaccine. Aaron Rodgers received a different immunization treatment in 2021 but unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 later in the season. He was not suspended by the league, but he received a lot of flak for it.

Rodgers faced far more criticism after being traded to the Jets. He is now employed by Woody Johnson, the heir of Johnson and Johnson. The quarterback refused to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in 2021 and has remained staunchly opposed to it to this day.

Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers have a good relationship with each other

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce have a good relationship with each other. Despite Rodgers calling him "Mr. Pfizer", the tight end laughed it off. The two-star players met before the Chiefs vs New York Jets game last week, and it's quite likely they talked about the vaccine commercial.

The Chiefs will face the Minnesota Vikings this upcoming Sunday, while the Jets without Rodgers will face the Denver Broncos. Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in the first game of the season, but he is aiming to play again this season.

It remains to be seen whether that will be possible, but in the meantime, we can expect him to remain in the spotlight with his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show.