Travis Kelce responds to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s message urging Taylor Swift to break up

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have only just begun a relationship that is taking the world, not just the NFL circle, by storm. Yet, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would like to see them break up so that she can date someone on his team instead.

He appeared on First Take and offered up a wild take on the new couple:

"Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce, not wanting to lose his new relationship but also maintaining his status as a people pleaser, offered up a hilarious solution: have the Mavericks send the tight end a contract.

Expand Tweet

He responded to the clip, saying:

"Just sign me to a ten day!"

The NBA has 10-day contracts, which effectively serve as a short tryout to see if a longer deal is warranted, or if the player should head back to the G League. It's often used for aging veterans to get one more chance. Now, Cuban may be forced to offer the Kansas City Chiefs star one.

This gets the Mavericks in on the Taylor Swift wave that is consuming the sports world. She just finished touring, and selling out, most NFL stadiums and now she's dating Kelce, so Swift fever is at a high right now. Cuban knows that, and he saw what she did for the Chiefs and Kelce's popularity, and he wants to capitalize.

The best of both worlds, from the tight end's perspective, sees him coming to join the Mavericks, thus keeping his relationship status and aiding Cuban in his new quest.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together?

Though neither has confirmed or called it a relationship or referred to the other as their "boyfriend" or "girlfriend", Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a relationship. There were rampant rumors before Kelce invited her to a game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have struck up a relationship

She showed up in a suite with the NFL Pro Bowler's mother, which only fueled the rumors. They left the stadium following a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears together and were seen at a party later.