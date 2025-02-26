Travis Kelce Retirement Rumors: Chiefs GM makes major revelation on 10× Pro Bowler's return 

The Kansas City Chiefs are potentially seeing the end of one of the dynasties in the National Football League as they await Travis Kelce's decision on his future. However, it appears that it may have been let out of the bag by someone else. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach sat down with NFL insider Tom Pelissero to discuss the tight end's future.

"Travis [Kelce] is excited to come back and, you know, he finds a way to stay in shape and produce that at a level only he can," Veach said. "So that is such an intangible to have in the locker room with the guys. And obviously the relationship he has with Pat [Mahomes] is unique, too. So he makes us better when he's in our locker room and on the field and again, excited to get him back."

Travis Kelce is coming off the worst statistical season of his career as he finished with 97 catches on 133 targets for 823 yards (8.5 yards per reception) with three receiving touchdowns. The Chiefs do not have much cap space to work with so it will be interesting to see how they attempt to bolster the roster.

What to expect out of Travis Kelce in 2025?

Travis Kelce has proven that he can still be a good target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he may not be able to carry the receiving game anymore. That means the Chiefs either need to have a receiver take his spot or acquire one.

According to Over The Cap, the Chiefs have just $7.9 million in cap space and that is 24th in the NFL so they need to find a receiver that can help out. They can always restructure deals to get more cap space as well. One wide receiver that could be interesting would be Keenan Allen.

Allen is going to be 33 years old next season and could be looking to be on a contending team and be the top receiver. They can also grab another wide receiver in the NFL draft but there is some major risk to that.

In terms of tight ends, expect to see Noah Gray get more passes to fill some of the void as well. Travis Kelce can still be good but the amount of games he can dominate are seemingly few and far between.

