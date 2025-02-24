Travis Kelce retirement rumors: Chiefs TE has made decision on returning to NFL, claims brother Jason 

Jason Kelce believes his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has already decided about playing next season, and whose future has been in question ever since the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX earlier this month.

Leading up to the big game, Travis was noncommital about whether or not he plans to continue playing football, regardless of the game's outcome. Now that the Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Chiefs fans are eagerly waiting to see if arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history will return in 2025.

Jason Kelce, former longtime Eagles starting center, was asked about his brother's playing future during an appearance on "The Steam Room" last week. Jason believes his brother has already decided on his plans but hasn't announced it yet.

"We're very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things. Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and any big decision I'm having in my life I'll think about the negatives and what about this or that, I wanna do too much. My brother, he has this way of being like, 'Hey man, you want to play or you don't want to play.'

"I think Travis, I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do. That's the reality of it. I wrestled with it for 3-4 years."

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' 2024 season ends in heartbreak

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs marched into Super Bowl LIX with history-making aspirations. Had the Chiefs won, they would have been the first team in NFL history to have won three consecutive Lombardi Trophies. However, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had other plans.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Eagles put on a dominant performance in the Super Bowl, sacking quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times, intercepting him twice and returning one for a pick-six before putting up 40 points on the scoreboard when it was all said and done. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for his spectacular efforts.

Now, the Chiefs will recoup after their failed Super Bowl bid, aiming to return in 2025 as the top team in the AFC. However, they'll need a decision from Travis Kelce, one of their key offensive pillars, before planning their offseason activities.

