Travis Kelce retirement rumors: NFL insider gives clarity on Chiefs TE’s future

The biggest question that looms over the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason is whether tight end Travis Kelce will announce his retirement. Kelce, one of the best tight ends from 2013-2024, has hinted at retirement multiple times and is mulling the decision this offseason. The Chiefs, however, would like to get an answer from the star tight end sooner than later.

NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on whether she believes Kelce will play another season or not. She feels Kelce will play another year, and that no one in the organization believes he's struggling with a decision.

Russini said via her appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week:

"There’s definitely a sense that Travis is going to try to play more. I haven’t heard anyone saying ‘Yeah, he’s really struggling with what he wants to do.’ It’s definitely leaning more towards that. That can of course change. But for this Chiefs operation looking to move forward here, I think they feel pretty good that Travis has a little more left in him.”

Kelce's numbers have declined in the last two seasons, and he's certainly not the player he was a few years ago, but he's still a core piece to this Chiefs franchise that has won three Super Bowls in the last five years.

If Travis Kelce retires, he'll likely become a first-ballot Hall of Famer

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty

Only Travis Kelce knows whether or not he will return to the NFL for another season in 2025. If he does hang up the cleats, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Not many tight ends have accomplished what Kelce has. He became the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, and the fastest to do it. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl champion who established the record for most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end with 1,416 in 2020 despite missing one game.

Kelce holds many records for tight ends and has over 1,000 career receptions and over 10,000 receiving yards with 80 total touchdowns.

