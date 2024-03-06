Travis Kelce reveals feeling 'empty' in emotional tribute as brother Jason Kelce retires: "It was a funas* journey"

Travis Kelce got emotional as his brother Jason announced his retirement from the NFL.

Jason announced his retirement on Monday as he was emotional through the 45-minute press conference. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for the entirety of his 13-year NFL career.

Not only was Jason emotional but Travis was seen crying during the press conference. Then, speaking on their New Heights podcast, Travis got emotional as he gave his brother Jason a touching tribute:

"You've been a step ahead of me. In this game alone, you've always been a step ahead of me. And it's always been like I've had that floatation device right there. And to have you out of it, man. It feels...it feels empty. And it definitely feels like it's complete. You know...it was a success.

"It was a funas* journey to watch. And yeah, like I said yesterday, man, I just appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all along the journey with you."

Travis and Jason have always been super close, so it isn't a surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave a touching tribute to his brother's legendary NFL career.

One of the highlights for both of their careers would be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it was the Chiefs who won it all in 2023.

Jason Kelce gets emotional in retirement speech

After the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the Wild Card round, the future of Jason Kelce was up in the air.

Kelce officially announced his retirement on Monday and got emotional doing so.

"I've been asked many times why did I choose football – what drew me to the game – and I never have an answer that gets it right," Kelce said, via ESPN. "The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song ... your favorite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.

"Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt. There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, 'Good job.' I love football."

Kelce spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles and should be a future Hall of Famer in all likelihood.