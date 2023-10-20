Travis Kelce reveals original SNL plan was to meet Taylor Swift's 'good friend' Ice Spice 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently made guest appearances on Sunday Night Live. Fans of both stars thoroughly enjoyed the show after seeing them, and Kelce recently talked about what it was like to be there.

The star tight end revealed that he and Swift were initially planning to go there to cheer for Ice Spice, who is a good friend of the pop star. Later, they ended up starring on the show as well, which was well received by the audience.

Here's what Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, it was awesome man... I don't even remember what I said, I blacked out, the entire place erupted which was very overwhelming. It was good, I'm not even sure if I said anything."

"We showed up on SNL having the idea of going to support Ice Spice, her and Taylor are good friends. I'll tell you what, man it was electric to be back in that place. I had such a frickin blast man. Lorne Michaels, thank you for having us."

Travis Kelce has become one of the most famous people in the country since making it to the Super Bowl last NFL season. Many people enjoy his 'New Heights' podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, and the fact that they played each other in the Super Bowl earlier this year was quite remarkable.

After linking up with Taylor Swift, Kelce's popularity skyrocketed and now almost everyone knows who he is. Considering how good he has always been on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce certainly deserves this amount of fame.

Expand Tweet

Timeline of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Although Kelce and Swift are not officially in a relationship, they have often been seen together on various occasions. This has made many people curious about when things actually started between them. Let's take a look at the timeline of events that led to the current situation between them:

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift had a concert at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, which Travis Kelce attended. The Chiefs star wanted to gift her a friendship bracelet but unfortunately failed in doing so.

Afterward, Kelce's comments caught the attention of Swift, and reportedly they started talking with each other in September.

During the same week, both Kelce brothers were asked about the rumors about the tight end's linkup with Swift, to which both didn't deny it.

On September 2024, Taylor Swift was present at the Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears. She was seen in Kelce's box along with Donna Kelce.

The next day, details emerged about Swift and Kelce inviting the rest of the Chiefs players to a private party at a restaurant in Kansas City,

The next week, Taylor Swift was in attendance at the MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and Chiefs facing off against the New York Jets.

Swift also attended the Chiefs' last week's game against the Denver Broncos. During the weekend they were spotted in New York together, before making their appearances on SNL.

Things are currently trending in the right direction for Kelce and Swift, but they want to keep things private for the time being.

Travis Kelce spoke about Taylor Swift talking to Ed Kelce

Travis Kelce: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

This past week during the Chiefs' game against the Broncos, Swift was seen talking to Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce. The Chiefs' tight end was however worried about the conversation the two were having.

Here's what Kelce said about his father's conversation with Taylor Swift:

"This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in the [spot like that]. "You can just see in this picture, all he's doing is just absolutely pumping her up. He started listening to her music a little more. He's stolen her music from the library."

Jason Kelce added:

"He's probably saying 'I have to,'I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library and I've started to burn into my computer because that is legal as a taxpaying citizen".

The NFL has done a remarkable job of advertising Taylor Swift so far Going forward we might possibly see both Kelce and Swift starring in some commercials since they are the talk of the town.

Expand Tweet

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the New Heights Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.