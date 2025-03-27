Travis Kelce reveals why Panthers DT Tershawn Wharton made him "uncomfortable"

Travis Kelce is no stranger to being double-teamed and guarded by top defenders. While he has faced every coverage imaginable, with the league’s best linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties taking their shot at guarding him, none have fazed the veteran — except for Carolina Panthers star and former teammate Tershawn Wharton.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion revealed why he despised going up against the defensive tackle — but in basketball. He said:

"He's a tough son of a gun too, man. That's one dude I am not f**king around with — a hell of a competitor, man. I've seen him actually hoop. He's... well, at least he tried. I'm not gonna say he's a bad hooper or a great hooper."

"He's just... he's gonna compete his ass off, though. If he's guarding me, I'm uncomfortable. He is the epitome of an NFL guy playing defensive basketball." (From 1:00:06)

Jayson Tatum responds to Travis Kelce's question about NFL players switching to basketball

While Travis Kelce is in no hurry to hang up his cleats and walk away from football, he told his brother, Jason, that he still has "hoop dreams." However, when the tight end asked Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum if any NFL player could transition to the NBA, the forward did not mince words. He responded:

"I would venture to say no from both standpoints. Like, the guys that get on TV and be like, 'You could just take this guy from the NBA and throw him in the game this Sunday.' It's like, no, it does not work like that. ... Not on a week's notice."

Tatum then highlighted how awkward football players look when playing basketball:

"I got so much respect for you guys and what you guys do. ... There's nothing funnier than watching football guys play basketball. I'll say that."

