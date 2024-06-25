Travis Kelce reveals primary reason why he refused to star in Netflix’s ‘Receiver’

Travis Kelce is one of the most talked-about players in the NFL due to his on-field success and off-field relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. However, Kelce has refused to be featured in Netflix’s latest NFL offering, ‘Receiver.’

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes had previously starred in ‘Quarterback’ and being the Super Bowl champions, a receiver was expected to be featured on their new show. However, on the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast, Travis Kelce revealed the reason for skipping the show. The nine-time Pro Bowler said:

“After Pat did it (Quarterback), I did get asked about it. I'm just, I don't know I'd rather just play ball man. I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I'm way over the reality shit. I’m out.” [1:48:00 – 1:48:27]

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since joining, the 34-year-old has cemented his legacy in the role of a tight receiver. With multiple records to his name, the fans will be missing one of the top receivers in the game today on Netlfix's 'Receiver.'

Travis Kelce has other projects in the tank

Travis Kelce pointed out that his duties with the Chiefs and his successful podcast ‘New Heights’ with brother Jason Kelce use up most of his time. However, the Ohio-born actor has a couple of endeavors for the small screen as well. On the podcast, Kelce said:

“Yeah, I'm jumping in the TV world man. Got a show coming out on FX called ‘Grotesquery’. It's a kind of mystery horror and I'm just going to dive into the acting world a little bit’.

Apart from acting, Travis Kelce will also be adding hosting to the repertoire. Kelce’s game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video. He will be hosting all 20 episodes in the first season.