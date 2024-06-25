Travis Kelce reveals primary reason why he refused to star in Netflix’s ‘Receiver’

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • Travis Kelce reveals primary reason why he refused to star in Netflix’s ‘Receiver’

Travis Kelce reveals primary reason why he refused to star in Netflix’s ‘Receiver’

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 25, 2024 14:21 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is one of the most talked-about players in the NFL due to his on-field success and off-field relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. However, Kelce has refused to be featured in Netflix’s latest NFL offering, ‘Receiver.’

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes had previously starred in ‘Quarterback’ and being the Super Bowl champions, a receiver was expected to be featured on their new show. However, on the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast, Travis Kelce revealed the reason for skipping the show. The nine-time Pro Bowler said:

“After Pat did it (Quarterback), I did get asked about it. I'm just, I don't know I'd rather just play ball man. I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I'm way over the reality shit. I’m out.” [1:48:00 – 1:48:27]
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Kelce was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since joining, the 34-year-old has cemented his legacy in the role of a tight receiver. With multiple records to his name, the fans will be missing one of the top receivers in the game today on Netlfix's 'Receiver.'

Travis Kelce has other projects in the tank

Travis Kelce pointed out that his duties with the Chiefs and his successful podcast ‘New Heights’ with brother Jason Kelce use up most of his time. However, the Ohio-born actor has a couple of endeavors for the small screen as well. On the podcast, Kelce said:

“Yeah, I'm jumping in the TV world man. Got a show coming out on FX called ‘Grotesquery’. It's a kind of mystery horror and I'm just going to dive into the acting world a little bit’.

Apart from acting, Travis Kelce will also be adding hosting to the repertoire. Kelce’s game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video. He will be hosting all 20 episodes in the first season.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी