Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's frustration over stormy setback in Argentina

Taylor Swift rarely cancels shows, and Travis Kelce recently revealed the singer's feelings when she had no choice but to do it. In Argentina, weather proved to be too much and for the safety of the fans and her band, dancers and crew, the show had to be postponed. For those that might have traveled, it was an unfortunate setback.

Per the New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed that the popstar was none too pleased with what transpired. He told his brother:

"She wasn't too happy about it. Obviously, she kinda prides herself on performing through like weather and rain, but when it's unsafe to her crew and everybody in the stadium...It wasn't canceled. It was postponed. I think everyone was accommodated from Friday to Sunday so it ended up being perfect."

Swift has infamous rain shows. She played a now-iconic show at the New England Patriots stadium during her Fearless Tour tour.

She also performed after a massive delay the third night she visited the Tennessee Titans' home over the summer. She's known for playing through the rain and giving her fans what they came for, but some things are out of her control.

Travis Kelce was at Taylor Swift's Argentina show

Travis Kelce was in the stands in Argentina when Taylor Swift blessed the crowd with renditions of champagne problems, Love Story, Blank Space, betty, Look What You Made Me Do and so many others.

Travis Kelce watched Taylor Swift's show

Kelce had seen the show in Arrowhead where the Kansas City Chiefs play, but this was new. He is dating her now, and he got a surprise. The words to Karma generally say:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me."

In a now-viral lyric change, Swift edited the song to give her new man a shoutout:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me!"

Kelce was surprised by it, but the crowd went wild. They loved seeing the tight end at the show and hearing Swift's love professed in song.