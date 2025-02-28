Travis Kelce’s $3,300,000 Kansas City home becomes safe space for homeless youth

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has turned his former $3.3 million home into a sanctuary for homeless youth by offering them a safe place to rebuild their lives.

With six bedrooms, five bathrooms and expansive living areas, the property is more than just a shelter.

This newly repurposed facility boasts more than just a roof over young heads. It includes a study space for academic growth, a game room to foster camaraderie, and an outdoor patio.

Kelce’s initiative is also providing mentorship programs and educational resources. It will ensure that these young residents have the tools to create brighter futures.

The move comes as he settles into his new mansion in Leawood, Kansas, an upgrade that offers him much-needed privacy.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce owns some impressive homes

Chiefs TE's newest home is a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. This huge 17,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar and a private movie theater.

It sits on 3.5 acres of land and gives him plenty of space and privacy. Outside, there’s a resort-style pool, a tennis and pickleball court and even a mini-golf course.

One big reason for the move was privacy and security. His former home in the Briarcliff West neighborhood was easy to spot from the street, attracting fans and paparazzi. This became a problem especially after his relationship with Taylor Swift turned common knowledge.

Kelce also owns a condo in Orlando, Florida, with his brother, Jason Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce. Bought in 2019 for $335,000, the 1,434-square-foot condo in Baldwin Park is Donna’s main home. It has a wraparound balcony and access to a community pool.

Travis Kelce’s earnings come from his NFL career, brand deals and other ventures

Travis Kelce has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. He has signed many big contracts. It includes a two-year, $34.25 million deal in 2024. With his salary, playoff bonuses and Super Bowl wins, he is one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

Besides football, Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," which he hosts with his brother Jason, signed a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery in 2024.

He also earns from endorsements with big brands like Nike, Bud Light and State Farm. His annual music festival, Kelce Jam, is also a source of his wealth.

The Chiefs TE has an estimated net worth of $52 million, as per People.com.

