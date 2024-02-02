Travis Kelce has looked sharp throughout the 2023 NFL playoffs. The All-Pro tight end has 23 catches out of 27 attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns in three games. But aside from looking good on the field, he is also one of the most stylish football players around.

While Kelce isn’t afraid to flaunt his fashion sense, his get-up wouldn’t be complete without his iconic hairstyles. He credits Patrick Regan, a Florida-based hair stylist who comes to Kansas City weekly to cut his hair.

In an article by People Magazine’s Michelle Lee, Regan revealed that Kelce will be sporting a new shave in Super Bowl LVIII. But while that style remains to be seen, the tight end’s buzz cut has become a sensation that people who want the same trim call the “Travis Kelce.”

Regan also mentioned to Fox News’ Brittany Kasko that Kelce’s haircut has Taylor Swift’s stamp of approval. The 12-time Grammy Award winner has witnessed Regan styling her boyfriend’s hair multiple times. She even shared it on her Instagram account, which Regan re-shared on his profile.

"Taylor loves the haircut," Regan said. "She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after."

Meanwhile, the barber’s success story is inspirational. In a feature article in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Regan dropped out of college and got addicted to painkillers. He also went through the harrowing ordeal of coping with his father’s suicide.

He moved to Florida to get a fresh start, and business started booming. He started styling Travis Kelce’s hair six years ago when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called him to make an appointment. Regan agreed to Kelce’s preferred 6 a.m. schedule, four hours before the barber typically opens his shop.

Aside from Kelce, the Philadelphia native has an impressive NFL clientele, including Mark Ingram, Stefon Diggs, Alvin Kamara, Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders, J.K. Dobbins, James Conner, Darrelle Revis, and Derrick Henry. He has also styled mixed martial arts fighters, Kamaru Usman and Archie Colgan. Hip-hop mogul Diddy has also been a client.

How to get Travis Kelce’s signature cut, according to Patrick Regan

While Kelce’s hairstyle is trending, Regan reveals it isn’t a new cut. Instead, it’s something that barbers have done for a century. Those who want Travis Kelce’s look can say “bald fade” to their stylists, and they’ll know what to do.

He also detailed how he does the cut on this screenshot from his Instagram story. Regan captioned:

“Just a simple #3 on the top, Bald on the sides.”

It remains to be seen if Regan will watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. But with Kelce’s soaring popularity, he will likely have a wave of new clients.