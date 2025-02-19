Travis Kelce’s brother Jason makes feelings known on Taylor Swift’s “staggering” influence on Chiefs TE

Travis Kelce is not the man he was a few years ago. That’s according to his brother Jason, who appeared on the “Fitz and Whit” podcast Tuesday. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick asked the retired Eagles offensive lineman plenty of questions about the Kansas City Chiefs #87.

Jason called the changes in Travis over the past few years "staggering."

He went on to say:

"One of the things I love about Travis is that he never grew up. He was like Peter Pan, the Lost Boys."

Since it was revealed near the beginning of the 2023 season that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were dating, the Chiefs tight end has seen his popularity grow to new heights.

Jason had nothing but great things to say about the pop star’s influence on his brother. For him, Swift has brought out the best in Travis.

"Sometimes, you get people in your life that get that out of you."

According to the former Super Bowl-winning lineman, Travis Kelce has always been a kid at heart, and his enthusiasm is infectious.

"Trav, he is growing up. He’s still, though, got that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll kind of always have that, it’s just part of his personality. It’s one of the reasons every teammate has loved playing with him. Anybody that’s ever met Trav, you can’t help but just love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way."

Travis Kelce comments on retirement

Travis Kelce is a couple of weeks removed from the Chiefs losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles (40-22), and at 35, questions about whether or not he’ll retire are looming.

On his podcast “New Heights” with brother Jason, Travis said:

"I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year, and right now, I am just kicking everything down the road."

While he’s had a lengthy career in the NFL, it’s also been filled with injury issues, from knee and ankle problems to rib and neck pain and even a minor concussion.

Kelce’s numbers have also gone down in each of the past two seasons. The Chiefs tight end failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards in both seasons after hitting that milestone seven straight times before that.

His 823 receiving yards in the 2024 regular season were a career low.

