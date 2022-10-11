Travis Kelce's career earnings, endorsements and net worth

Travis Kelce is as close to tight end royalty as they come, and the Kansas City legend has nothing left to prove. The owner of a bucketful of league and franchise records, this tank of a man deserves all the plaudits he has been getting.

Kelce has formed a solid one-two punch combo with Patrick Mahomes to become the most feared quarterback-tight end duo in recent times. As you would expect from one of the NFL's premier performers, Kelce has made a fortune throughout his decade-long career.

Here we will be looking at how much money Travis Kelce has earned in his career, his endorsement deals and last but not least, his net worth.

Travis Kelce's career earnings

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was taken as the 63rd overall pick and was pegged initially as a rotational piece for the franchise. However, by his second season, he was the number one tight end on the Chiefs' roster.

Throughout his career, Kelce has made a total of $64,782,220 playing exclusively for the Chiefs. He will be up to a total of $107,282,220 at the end of his present contract, which runs out in 2025. Additionally, Kelce is known to have signed several team-friendly contracts to help the Chiefs load up their roster with talent to contend for Super Bowls.

Travis Kelce's endorsements

Kelce is a superstar blessed with charisma, good looks, and talent on the field. Hence, it does not come as a surprise that he has signed numerous endorsement deals throughout his career. Kelce has signed deals with McDonald's, Papa John's, Nike, Dick's Sporting Goods, L'Homme de Maison, Lokai, LG, Tide, and Helzberg Diamonds, among others. The amount he has made from these is unclear, but you can be sure it's a lot.

Travis Kelce's net worth

The Kansas City legend has a reported net worth of $20 million, which has been amassed through contracts, endorsements, and investments. Kelce is an excellent football player and has arguably been the best tight-end in recent years. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro selection, and a Super Bowl winner.

This unicorn of a tight end has redefined what a receiving tight end should aspire to be, and he is a model of consistency. Kelce has been paid handsomely for his efforts and such payments could increase given his remarkable performances. He did, however, turn 33 years old recently, so his longevity is starting to be called into question.

