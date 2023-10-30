Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs carried a six-game winning streak coming into their Week 8 rematch against the Denver Broncos. They’ve defeated them in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium, giving their 16th consecutive victory over their division rivals.

However, Denver’s retribution won’t be stopped as the Broncos snapped the Chiefs’ winning streak 24-9. Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, while Patrick Mahomes had two interceptions. Likewise, the Chiefs lost to the Broncos without Taylor Swift in attendance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Taylor Swift a lucky charm for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs?

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has watched four Kansas City Chiefs games this season. The defending Super Bowl champions won all of them, while Travis Kelce had two 100-yard games when she watched in person.

It's that effect that had one football fan commenting after the Chiefs’ Week 8 loss to the Broncos:

“Chiefs aren’t sh*t without Taylor Swift”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another Twitter user posted:

"First game in a while Taylor Swift didn’t show up, and the #Chiefs got crushed. They should stop messing around and sign her to a long-term contract."

Expand Tweet

Here are other comments regarding Taylor Swift’s alleged effect on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As several media outlets pointed out, the Broncos played Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” after defeating Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Before this game, the Broncos last defeated the Chiefs on September 17, 2015, at Arrowhead. Peyton Manning was their quarterback, and it was during the season when they won Super Bowl 50. Coincidentally, it was the last time the Broncos participated in the postseason.

Travis Kelce has done better when Taylor Swift is in attendance

“Is Taylor Swift watching?” has been a staple question for the Kansas City Chiefs since she saw their Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. But coincidentally, her presence translates to solid performances for Kelce.

The All-Pro tight end averaged 108 yards per game when Swift watches. This number includes his nine-catch, 124-yard output against the Broncos in Week 6. A week later, he had 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

More importantly, the Chiefs are 4-0 when Swift is at the venue. Conversely, Travis Kelce averages only 70 yards per game when she’s not present. He had six catches out of nine targets for 58 yards and zero touchdowns in Week 8 against Denver.

Worst yet, the Chiefs didn’t score a touchdown despite collecting 303 yards on offense. Patrick Mahomes also completed a pass to 11 different receivers.

But at 6-2, Kansas City still shares the AFC’s best record with three other teams. They will face one of those squads in Week 9 when they host the Miami Dolphins.