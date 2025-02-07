Travis Kelce's dad predicts a 'very good' post-Super Bowl time for Chiefs TE, girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's father Ed believes that after Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs' tight end would probably have a good time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to compete in the upcoming Super Bowl this Sunday.

In a recent interview with Australia's Today show on February 6, Ed Kelce opened up about the relationship between his son and the pop star. Kelce and Swift have a pretty tight-packed schedule with their own different outings. While Kelce was occupied with his 2024 NFL season, Swift was on her Eras Tour, which finally concluded on December 8, 2024.

Following the Super Bowl, Kelce would have time to enjoy an offseason with Swift. Ed Kelce believed they could have more time to spend with each other.

“I think we get past the Super Bowl," Ed said (via People). "I think it’s going to be a very good time for the two of them without the NFL season, without the Eras tour, just them alone really connecting more. I think that can only be a good thing.”

Taylor Swift shares a good bond with Travis Kelce's dad. She had even attended Chiefs games with Ed, cheering for the tight end.

Swift also has a good relationship with Travis's mother, Donna Kelce. After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship last month against the Buffalo Bills, Travis celebrated his win with Donna and Taylor. During their celebration, Donna said:

"I loved the way you blocked for Patrick [Mahomes] in the end zone."

To which Travis replied:

“I’m trying to win a third one, Mom. I’m doing anything I possibly can."

Travis Kelce later hugged Taylor Swift and celebrated another trip to the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce's dad sidesteps questions about the TE's potential wedding to Taylor Swift

In the interview with Australia's Today Show, Travis Kelce's dad was even asked about the potential wedding date of Taylor Swift and the Chiefs' tight end. However, he dodged the question, stating (via People):

“Did you really think I was going to come up with that?”

Meanwhile, the Kelces are expected to cheer for the Chiefs on Sunday at the Super Bowl. Moreover, they will also be joined by Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's brother Jason confirmed Swift's presence at the big event in an interview with People, saying:

"I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full."

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. The team is looking forward to completing their three-peat this time.

