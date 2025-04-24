Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole drops 3-word message to Kyle Juszczyk on 49ers FB's 34th birthday 

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, shared a message to Kyle Juszczyk on his 34th birthday. The 49ers FB celebrated his birthday on April 23, and on the big day, his wife Kristin Juszczyk shared an adorable post for the NFL star.

Kristin posted two romantic pictures with Kyle on her Instagram account and also penned down an emotional note for the FB. She wrote:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @juicecheck44 loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done. Every year on this earth has formed you into the man you are…smart, funny, kind, driven, sexy and endlessly good. Forever grateful for April 23rd. I love you."

Fans shared their good wishes to Kyle in the comments. Intriguingly, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, also reacted to Kristin's post with a sweet three-word message.

"Juuuuuuiiice!!!! Happy birthdaaaayy," Nicole commented.

Kayla Nicole's comment (Image Source: Instagram/@kristinjuszczyk)

It's been around three years now since Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole parted ways. They were in an on-and-off relationship for five years. However, her ties to Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk remain unknown.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole makes waves with a heartbreaking admission

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend made waves on the internet following the release of the latest episode of The Pre Game podcast. In last week's podcast, Nicole shared her views on relationships, saying she was brought up to value commitment and shared responsibility between partners, but she further revealed that her real-life experience was different.

"I was raised to believe that a man and woman," she said (via Page Six). "If they are in a relationship, if they are married, you are only intended to be with each other, and you make this agreement, this promise to one another to hold each other accountable.”

She further talked about cheating in a relationship, saying:

"Have I experienced that in dating and relationships in my life? No. When you are cheated on, the heartbreak and devastation that come with that. The insecurities that come with that. It can be overwhelming.... In my experience, I don’t have successful, monogamous relationships without any element of cheating."

However, Kayla Nicole has not taken the name of any of her boyfriends in the podcast. One of her most well-known relationships was with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. They met through Instagram and started dating in 2017, but in August 2020, reports were swirling around about their separation, which was later even confirmed by the Kansas City tight end.

Within a few months, they rekindled their romance only to split ways again in 2022. Following the breakup with Kayla, Kelce moved on to dating pop star Taylor Swift.

