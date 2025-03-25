Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole makes her feelings known on competing with Cam Newton on 'Special Forces'

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole now has a "Special Forces" win to her name. The influencer and sports host proved her toughness on "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test," outlasting 16 recruits, including former NFL MVP Cam Newton and Olympic gold medalist Golden Tate.

During Monday's episode of "Straight to Cam," Newton gave her flowers for the accomplishment.

“You won 'Special Forces' and beat out several players," Newton said. "Olympic gold medalists, people like Cam Newton and Golden Tate — you’re tough as f***. I’m so sorry for swearing, but you are literally the toughest.”

After hearing the praise for her, she responded.

"No, thank you," Nicole said. "I take that. Honestly, it’s the coolest thing that I’ve ever done. I’ve never really won anything in my life. I did pageants for like two years in college, didn’t win a thing. I’m so proud to have made it to the end. Never have I ever won anything else, so I’m just really hanging my hat on this, you know?"

Newton admitted he got emotional watching her finish the competition. "I cried," he confessed.

Nicole later shared with Us Weekly how intense the experience was. Having made it through the final test, she found herself rocking on her bed for 15 minutes, trying to process it all. After shaking off the exhaustion, the first thing on the menu was a long shower, a burger and a beer.

“Oh, my god, I might be a little traumatized by what just happened to me," Nicole said on Feb. 5. "But once I snapped out of that, I took the longest shower I’ve ever taken in my life. I ordered a burger from room service and a beer.”

Nicole and Brody Jenner were the only two contestants to pass selection, with Nicole saying there was never an option to quit.

Now that she's got a win she can truly claim, Newton gave her the ultimate respect.

Kayla Nicole names George Kittle as her 'Special Forces'

pick

Kayla Nicole can officially say she’s tougher than some of the best athletes out there. The sports host and fitness influencer conquered FOX’s "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test," outlasting elite competition, including former NFL stars Cam Newton and Golden Tate, Olympic champions Marion Jones and Jordyn Wieber and soccer legend Landon Donovan.

Nicole thrived in brutal, military-style training, proving she had the mental and physical grit to finish what others couldn’t. She has thought about who should test their toughness next.

According to Nicole, one NFL player would be a perfect fit for the show: 49ers tight end George Kittle.

“I’m really good friends with George and Claire Kittle. I love them so much,” Nicole said on Monday, via 'Straight to Cam.' “He has a lot of close ties with Navy Seals. He does a lot of work within that community. I think he would do great on the show, I’m telling him that. He and Juszczyk. I think they would be great.

She also named Kyle Juszczyk as another strong contender. With Nicole’s stamp of approval, maybe it’s time to see Kittle and Juszczyk swap the NFL grind for the ultimate survival challenge.

