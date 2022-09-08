Travis Kelce’s ex-GF Kayla Nicole responds to social media backlash over calling herself stupid for thinking Kansas City Chiefs star would marry her

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's breakup with Kayla Nicole has become public in recent weeks. The status of their relationship was questioned for months. It's now official that the two have ended their five-year relationship.

Nicole took to TikTok last week and called herself stupid for believing Kelce would propose to her after five years of dating. The video has now been deleted. In the video, she said:

“You’re not stupid Kayla. No, I am actually. Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 year. That’s 1,825 days.”

After getting backlash online from people who said she posted the video for attention, Nicole posted yet another video. The video's text read:

"When I do literally anything at all on this here internet."

The lyrics were as follows:

"It's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it."

She then added a caption telling her followers that it's okay to laugh at jokes.

While the original TikTok no longer exists, Nicole tried to be humorous in it by saying she wasted a lot of time on Kelce. Her frustration is understandable as anyone dating for five years would expect to get married some day.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017 after exchanging messages on Instagram for a few months. After breaking up for a short period of time in 2020, they rekindled their relationship until 2022.

How long has TE Travis Kelce played in the NFL?

The Kansas City Chiefs selected tight end Travis Kelce out of the University of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2013 draft. He played just one game in his rookie season but made a bigger impact in his second season.

In 2016, the Chiefs signed him to a five-year contract extension worth $46 million. The same year, he had a breakout season. He led all tight ends in the league in receiving yards with 1,125. He also had four touchdowns.

In 2019, he once again led all tight ends in receiving yards with 1,229 and in receptions with 97. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl that year after a 50-year drought. In 2020, Kelce broke the NFL season record for receiving yards for a tight end with 1,416 and a league-leading 11 touchdowns.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is now entering his 10th season. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to make yet another run for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

