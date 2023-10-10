Travis Kelce’s ex-GF Kayla Nicole’s message on ‘silencing the noise’ gets DK Metcalf’s girlfriend Normani’s approval

When Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship was taking the world by storm, Kayla Nicole refrained from posting on her social media accounts. Fans believed that the social media influencer was trying to lie low for some time until recently the journalist broke her social media sabbatical.

The Pepperdine graduate uploaded an Instagram story where she went to the gym and treated it as a therapy session. But recently, Kayla Nicole came out with some strong statements and spoke up to support fellow "Black girls."

The video, which she uploaded on Instagram, was meant to inspire and support women. Kayla shared that it is her priority to use her platform to unite her followers and not divide them. Therefore, she said that she prepared a letter and read it out loud.

"Dear Black Girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love, you'll hope the ones closest will protect you. But you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value. They'll say you're too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath tell you that you're not enough, not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough."

"They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment because of your blackness; you should have known better."

The message resonated with many women, who immediately expressed their gratitude. One such woman is a former Fifth Harmony member and DK Metcalf's girlfriend, Normani.

The "Motivation" singer wrote:

"Beautifully said queen."

Image Credit: Kayla Nicole's Instagram Post

Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes amid Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating speculation

As mentioned previously, after Kelce and Swift were spotted together, the internet could not stop talking about the potential "it" couple in the world of pop culture and sports. While all this was transpiring and a new friendship was budding between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, Kayla Nicole had already unfollowed the latter and her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

The unfollow signaled a potential shift in Brittany and Kayla's relationship, as they had maintained a close friendship with each other in the past. The two had attended events together and supported each other on social media.