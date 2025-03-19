Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole sends 5-word message as Keon Coleman describes first dinner at Josh Allen's house

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, went viral on social media on Wednesday for her reaction to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman's comments about his first dinner at quarterback Josh Allen's home.

In the clip, Coleman made some interesting and hilarious comments about his experience. Nicole was left in splits with the wide receiver's take and shared a five-word reaction on X.

"Protect him at all cost," Nicole wrote.

Coleman said that dinner at Allen's home was something Jesus would do.

"So the first time he invited me to his place for dinner, I didn't even know what this was the woman cooked," Coleman said. "It looked like we were eating some onions, fish and bread. This is like the stuff Jesus fed the people in the little children's books they give you. I was like, 'Man, what is this, bro?'"

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted five years before ending in 2022.

The couple first broke up in 2020. However, the couple got back together in a few months. Their final split came in 2022.

Kayla Nicole is hopeful of finding love again

In an interview with People, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend said that she has not closed the doors to romance in her life.

"Love is one of the best parts of life," Nicole said. "I would never close myself off to ever expecting love again."

"I think too, with love comes heartbreak and with heartbreak comes love. It's one and the same, and I would take the risk of heartbreak over and over if that meant I get to experience love again."

Nicole added that she has dated a few people after her split from the 3x Super Bowl Champion.

