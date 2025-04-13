Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends message to Nico Iamaleava after $4,000,000 NIL fall out with Tennessee Volunteers

Earlier this week, Tennessee Volunteers star Nico Iamaleava sparked a massive controversy after telling the program that he wanted to renegotiate his NIL deal. The quarterback was reportedly seeking a $4 million per year contract, nearly double his current agreement.

The Volunteers did not budge and told Iamaleava he was free to leave the program. The quarterback has entered the transfer portal and is looking for a new team for the final two years of his college football career. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was astonishingly professional about the ordeal. During a press conference on Saturday, he expressed his gratitude to the young star and wished him good luck, saying:

“It’s unfortunate, just the situation and where we’re at with Nico. I want to thank him for everything that he’s done since he’s gotten here — that’s as a recruit, to who he was as a player and how he competed inside of the building — and so a great appreciation for that side of it. Obviously, we’re moving forward as a program without him.” [From 2:10]

However, actress Kayla Nicole, who dated Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022, wasn't as kind to Iamaleava as his soon-to-be former head coach. She agreed with the Volunteers' decision to stand their ground and called out the quarterback on X, posting:

"Nobody ever bigger than the program baby."

For Nicole, a Pepperdine University alum, the team comes before anything else.

Micah Parsons slams Nico Iamaleava for controversial exit

Kayla Nicole wasn't the only notable name to chime in on the controversy. Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons also shared his two cents about the ordeal on X. He labeled college football a "joke" and claimed NIL is turning college athletics into semi-pro leagues.

When one fan disagreed and claimed star players have always joined the highest bidder and took secret payments from their alma mater before the NCAA lifted restrictions on NIL deals in 2021, he snapped back, saying:

"Nah college was never about money! College is bout building character! I am the man I am today because of the brotherhood and the amazing coaches I’ve had during my time at Penn State! We are failing kids now because life isn’t easy and we are allowing them to quit!"

Parsons isn't pleased about the direction college sports is heading in. However, he's powerless and can do nothing to rectify the situation.

