Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole takes major issue with Joe Burrow over Bengals QB's latest decision

Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow recently came under fire from an unexpected name. Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, called him out for his fashion choice.

Burrow competed in the team's first preseason game on Aug. 7. While the Bengals were defeated by the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, it was his shoes that stole the show.

The quarterback wore a custom pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shattered Backboards." However, what caught many viewers' eyes was the missing iconic Nike Swoosh logo.

Nicole also noticed it. She uploaded an Instagram story featuring a post by Complex which covered the Bengals QB's cleats. She wasn't happy with the missing Swoosh.

"The Swoosh-less 1's are upsetting me," Nicole wrote on Saturday.

A screenshot of Kayla Nicole's story about Joe Burrow (image credit: instagram/iamkaylanicole)

Kelce and Nicole were in a relationship for six years from 2017 to 2023. Following their split, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating pop icon Taylor Swift. Nicole continued her work as a sports reporter and model.

How did Joe Burrow perform in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Joe Burrow only received limited playing time on Aug. 7 at Lincoln Financial Field. He made two drives during the preseason opener, completing nine of out 10 passes for 123 yards. The quarterback also scored two touchdowns. However, the Cincinnati Bengals were unable to overcome the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 37-27.

The Bengals have two preseason games remaining, and will face the Washington Commanders on Monday and the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see if Burrow sees action in any of these games to help Cincinnati start the 2025 NFL season with some momentum.

Last season, Burrow went 460 of 652 pass attempts for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

