"Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from" - Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend shoots down rumors of Chiefs player forcing her to pay half the bills

Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce, has shot down rumors circulating on social media, relating to their recent break-up.

Twitter users have gone into overdrive, with reports citing all manner of bizarre and ridiculous reasons for the relationship ending.

What caused the split, and was the former MVP to blame?

Travis Kelce was initially accused of being so cheap that he once dropped 50 cents, and when he bent over to pick it up, it hit him on the back of the head. His alleged unwillingness to open his wallet forced Nicole to have to pay her own way during their five years as a couple, goes one claim.

MyBookie - Bet With The Best @MyBookie Chiefs Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole allegedly break up after 5 years because he made her pay half the bills & only gave her $100 the entire time together Chiefs Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole allegedly break up after 5 years because he made her pay half the bills & only gave her $100 the entire time together https://t.co/nDRMk6wjDh

If that wasn't far-fetched enough, former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton soon found himself in the firing line as he was named and shamed as the cause of the relationship breakdown.

So did Cam break the first rule of bro-code and pull a "Jay Cutler" on the unsuspecting Kelce? No, but he did make some sexist comments about women, and according to Nicole, has a posterior like a hippo. This quickly became the second most popular rumor circulating in the Twitterverse, but we are not finished.

There was still time for one final explanation, ensuring that this was a three-horse race. The horse in question was Kayla's lack of prowess in the kitchen, and her inability to whip up a decent Sunday lunch. This is what allegedly tipped the 7 x Pro Bowler over the edge, forcing him to end things.

Some NFL fans appear desperate for one of these accounts to be true, but it seems they may be bitterly disappointed on this occasion. This afternoon, the former Mrs Kelce in waiting shot down at least one of the aforementioned claims.

that girl. @iamkaylanicole Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up With Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything In The Five Years They Were Dating barstoolsports.com/blog/3419370/t… Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up With Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything In The Five Years They Were Dating barstoolsports.com/blog/3419370/t… https://t.co/k888ljtSHn Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false. twitter.com/barstoolsports… Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false. twitter.com/barstoolsports…

Travis Kelce exonerated on charges of being a scrooge

We can now dismiss the notion that the Super Bowl winner is a miserly penny pincher with short arms and deep pockets. Kayla Nicole responded to a tweet that claimed that the Chiefs star made her pay half of everything during their time together.

"Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false."

Travis Kelce is undoubtedly relieved by this, but still in the dock are Cam Newton and Nicole's cooking skills, with no denials on those fronts so far.

In reality, this is a couple with an extensive history of break-ups, only to recouple weeks later, as the count now stands at five. So if we are discussing a reunion in a month's time, it will surprise no-one.

As for the actual reason for the break-up on this occasion, none of the rumored causes appear believible, and only the couple themselves know the true reasons.

