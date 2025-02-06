Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole makes her pick ahead of Eagles-Chiefs rematch

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole shared her pick for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl won by the Chiefs and everybody has an opinion on who they think or want to win.

Talking with PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, the sports journalist shared her prediction for the big game. She admitted that she wasn't a betting person and didn't have a favorite heading into the highly anticipated clash.

“I don't really have a dog in the fight,” Nicole said.

She added that she wasn't used to betting but named the team she thinks will get the edge on Sunday. Nicole went with the Kansas City Chiefs, crediting one player for the team's potential success.

“I think that Patrick Mahomes is going to seal the deal,” Nicole said. “The guy knows what he's doing and I would bet the Chief's take this."

After dating Kelce for five years before they broke up in 2022, Nicole's name has taken more relevancy but often for her thoughts on daily situations instead of her sports takes. She is the host of "I Am Athlete Daily" on Revolt TV and her opinions have made an impact on the public.

Talking about her critics, Nicole sent a strong message to those questioning why she still talks about sports.

Kayla Nicole claps back at people questioning her takes

While some may think that Kayle Nicole started talking sports after dating Travis Kelce, she let people know that it's what she does for a living.

“If people are wondering why do I keep talking about sports, it's because I'm hosting a sports show called 'I'm Athlete Daily' with Revolt TV,” Nicole said. “But I love the game of football. Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year.”

She added that the 2025 Super Bowl could be historical considering that the Chiefs are one win away from a three-peat.

“This is a really cool time for football, especially considering the Chiefs are about to potentially make history with a three-peat,” Nicole said. “So it's an exciting time to be a football fan for sure.”

Fans have been waiting for the big game and many have had their say about the matchup. Nicole isn't the exception and she is confident that the Chiefs can get the job done.

