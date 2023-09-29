Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry discusses alleged death threats from Taylor Swift fans, says Swifties are “really aggressive”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the topic of conversation this week. After Swift made her Arrowhead Stadium debut watching Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, the two were then spotted heading to a private dinner for Kelce's family and friends. The Chiefs tight end made it clear this week that he won't be discussing his private life moving forward.

However, his ex-girlfriend has been very vocal about their past relationship. Maya Benberry and the tight end met on his reality dating show "Catching Kelce" in 2016. They broke up just months later. Benberry spoke out recently about the end of their relationship, something Swift's fans were apparently not fond of.

"Swifties are aggressive.Very negative, very hypocritical. It's really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase." - Maya Benberry via Inside Edition

Maya Benberry stated that after she spoke out about her and Kelce's relationship, she received threats. She told Inside Edition that "Swifties" have been sending her death threats for speaking out against Travis Kelce. Benberry also noted she had no ill will towards Taylor Swift.

What did Maya Benberry say about Travis Kelce?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end may be tight lipped about his personal life now, but that wasn't always the case. In 2016, he starred in the dating show "Catching Kelce" in which he went to find his future love. 50 women, one from each state participated. In the end, he chose Maya Benberry, the two dated for a few months after filming ended.

With the recent news of Travis Kelce's new romance with singer Taylor Swift, Benberry is speaking out. She accused the Super Bowl winning tight end of infidelity as well as being a narcissist.

“Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater. Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” - via Daily Mail

Travis Kelce hasn't commented on these rumors made by Maya Benberry. After breaking things off with her, he dated model and entrepreneur Kayla Nicole on and off from 2017 until early 2022.