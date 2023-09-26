Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, sends Taylor Swift a warning over dating NFL star: “Once a cheater, always a cheater”

Travis Kelce's former girlfriend, Maya Benberry, warned Taylor Swift not to pursue the 33-year-old romantically.

Benberry and Kelce dated each other for several months after she won his E! reality dating show, "Catching Kelce," in 2016. But they separated when she accused him of cheating on her when he moved on to date Kayla Nicole. The accusations came in the form of tweets, which are now deleted from X.

When Maya spoke to DailyMail.com about her former beau's new connection with Swift, she issued a warning:

"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her.

"Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

Despite her warning, TMZ reported that sources close to Kelce said that her comments about the tight end are false:

“A poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 minutes of fame.”

The Ripple effect of linking up with Taylor Swift

The Swifties were happy to know that their favorite singer is rumored to be romantically involved with Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift and Kelce were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

The two-time Super Bowl winner experienced a surge in his Instagram following and jersey sales after being seen with the pop star. Kelce's social media following has grown by 276% in just 24 hours, with a significant increase of over 27,000 followers on the day of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Instagram page has also gained over 13,000 new followers as a result of the "Taylor Swift Effect." Furthermore, Travis Kelce's jersey has seen a 400% spike in sales, making it one of the NFL's top-selling jerseys. The presence of Taylor Swift at the game has undoubtedly brought newfound attention and popularity to both Kelce and the Chiefs.