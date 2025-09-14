Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole links up with Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek to celebrate $20,000,000,000 apparel giant's 100-years milestone

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is gearing up for a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, while his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended a Sports Illustrated event on Saturday.Kayla Nicole shared an Instagram post featuring images from the House of Champion Fashion Week event by Sports Illustrated in New York to celebrate sportswear apparel brand Champion's 100 years. Champion was acquired by Authentic Brands Group in October 2023, valued at $20,000,000,000.&quot;Thankful to be in a room of people I truly admire,&quot; Nicole captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the image featured Nicole posing with Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Costek. Nicole also shared the frame with Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson.Travic Kelce and “The Pre-Game” podcast host reportedly dated on and off from 2017-22. The Chiefs star started dating pop star Taylor Swift in 2023 and the duo got engaged last month.At the Sports Illustrated event, Nicole was asked about Kelce's engagement to Swift. The fashion influencer dodged the question awkwardly, replying:“Oh, no, no, no, but I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party.”Travic Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole shares traits she looks for in her 'ideal' manWhile Kayla Nicole refused to comment on his ex-boyfriend's engagement, she confirmed she was single when a Daily Mail reporter said people are &quot;asking if you’re single or not.”“Really?” Nicole said. “Tell them yes I am, whoever is asking, absolutely!”Nicole also provided a description for the traits she was looking for in her ideal man.“Oh, I love a very honest man,” Nicole said. “A man of really great character. Someone who likes to have fun, spontaneous, great relationship with their family, has really good girlfriends — the list is long.”Kayla Nicole said she was not ready to make her relationship public unless she was sure of her long-term partner in her podcast episode in April. The “Special Forces” had said she wanted to protect herself from the opinion of the world and wants to be able to &quot;love without the pressure.”