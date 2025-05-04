Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reacted to Simone Biles’ latest fashion moment. On Sunday, she posted a one-word message on her Instagram Story in response to Biles’ look at the Kentucky Derby.

Ad

Simone Biles showed off her Kentucky Derby outfit on Saturday. She wore a lavender leather tube dress with beads, putting on a matching cowboy hat to complete the look.

Her makeup included bold eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, red blush and a soft lip gloss. Her hair was straight with a deep side part. Nicole wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“girrrrllllll 😩😍”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole sends 1-word message for Simone Biles’ stunning Kentucky Derby look, Instagram

This isn’t the first time Biles has made a strong style statement. In April, she attended the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Ad

Trending

The 28-year-old won Sportswoman of the Year for the fourth time. At the event, she wore a black and cream lace halter dress by Eman Alajlan. She paired it with platform sandals from Alevi Milano that had ankle straps and a thick front base.

Nicole, a fitness model and media host, has stayed in the spotlight after her split with Kelce in 2022. Her comment on Biles' post is another sign of how athletes and celebrities often support each other online, especially during big events like the Kentucky Derby.

Ad

Travis Kelce reportedly off-limits when it comes to engagement talk

Travis Kelce is reportedly growing tired of one question that continues to follow him through press events: “When are you proposing to Taylor Swift?”

The Chiefs tight end faced repeated versions of it during Super Bowl LVIII opening night in New Orleans, despite efforts to keep his personal life separate from media obligations. Former teammate Alex Smith addressed the issue on "The Rich Eisen Show," clarifying that he avoids raising the topic with Kelce.

Ad

"I haven't hit him up on that," Smith said. "Nor do I ever expect to. He's got enough people, I'm sure, bringing that up to him."

Travis Kelce has generally laughed off the questions in public. However, those close to him now suggest engagement talk is off-limits.

Despite the increased media focus on his relationship with Swift, he’s remained focused on football. He played a key role in leading the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl and has not let outside speculation affect his performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.