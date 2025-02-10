Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, was one of the two participants who completed the rigorous "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" selection course. On Monday, she shared the challenging experience on "4th&1 With Cam Newton."

The course tested contestants in rural Wales, pushing them through pitch-black terrains while dogs pursued them. Nicole, a gymnast who trained from ages five to 16, battled physical and mental exhaustion.

Her success alongside fellow recruit Brody marked a defining moment in her career, shifting focus from her public persona to personal achievement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The last 24 hours on the show is easily the hardest part. They drop you off in the middle of nowhere," Nicole said. (10:30) "You have to find your way to an extraction point where you're then saved by the DS. And then from that moment forward, you're being chased by dogs the whole time ... It's pitch black."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In a Thursday interview with Decider, Nicole described the toll of the experience. After finishing the course, she spent 15 minutes rocking back and forth in her hotel room before finally taking a shower and ordering a burger and beer. She then slept for 20 hours straight.

Travis Kelce's reference to 'Special Forces' bothered Kayla Nicole

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The show confronted Kayla Nicole with unexpected challenges when producers referenced her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift. This happened despite prior agreements to avoid the topic. She told Decider about the mirror room confrontation:

"I was completely floored. Just as a woman in the public eye, a lot of my success is attributed to who I'm in close proximity with. In this situation, nobody can take this success story from me."

The physical challenges peaked during a "red man" combat simulation, where Nicole channeled protective instincts for her sisters. The intensity led her to throw up afterward physically.

"That's where I took myself mentally," she said. "The DS do a really good job of creating these simulations that allow you to tap into this almost animalistic side."

Looking ahead, she's shifted her sights to less physically demanding challenges:

"No more hardcore physical competition stuff. I want to get glammed up and wear sparkles. So Dancing with the Stars, please."

Today, Nicole maintains contact with fellow recruits through a group chat and plans future reunions "a little more luxe" than their Welsh adventure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.