  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift planning on taking break from work to plan wedding with Chiefs TE: Report

Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift planning on taking break from work to plan wedding with Chiefs TE: Report

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:19 GMT
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 11, 2024 - Source: Getty
When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift marry? - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift has been a very busy woman for over two years, between the releases of her albums The Tortured Poets' Department and The Life of a Showgirl and her highly successful Eras Tour. However, she is expected to undergo a much-needed break soon.

Ad

Back in August, the multi-platinum pop musician and star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement, and their wedding has been the subject of much speculation. And on Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE that she could not turn to preparations for the ceremony soon enough:

"She's been super focused on work commitments. She's not kidding when she says she's exhausted. She's ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding. She's very excited about (it)."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another one said that the couple were still familiarizing themselves with the betrothal phase of their lives:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Being engaged hasn’t fully hit either of them yet. It’s still kind of strange and exciting and new to say ‘fiancé’ when they’re talking about each other, and they both kind of laugh every time they catch themselves saying it. They’ve just been taking it all in quietly."
Ad

They are also "not doing anything over-the-top to celebrate", instead living their lives like normal after all the excitement that has happened "all at once":

"They’re both just really happy. It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s the good kind. They know how lucky they are to be in this moment together.”

Taylor Swift had "never thought" about marriage until meeting Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has had her fair share of songs that mention marriage, like "Love Story". But when it comes to her personal life, the thought had always escaped her mind - until Travis Kelce arrived.

Ad

Speaking on Heart Breakfast last week to promote The Life of a Showgirl, she said:

"You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person. ...This is the first time I have thought about that."
Ad
youtube-cover

The projected wedding later made its way to ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. In a sit-down interview that also featured his teammate Patrick Mahomes, Kelce was asked about it by his elder brother Jason, but he refused to answer.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications