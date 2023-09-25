Travis Kelce's Instagram following skyrockets by 276%, jersey sales take 400% hike after Taylor Swift link-up

Travis Kelce may be a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Taylor Swift is no doubt the biggest superstar in the entire world. "The Eras Tour" recently concluded its North America tour and brought in billions of dollars from her loyal fans.

So, while Kelce may have a loyal NFL following, it's safe to say Swift's fan base is larger. The Chiefs tight end is now benefiting from his possible romance with the singer. His social media following has grown immensely since he and Swift left Arrowhead Stadium together on Sunday.

Between Friday and Saturday, the Chiefs tight end gained just about 15,000 Instagram followers. On Sunday alone, he gained over 27,000 followers. Travis Kelce now has three million followers on Instagram, which is a 276% increase in social media followers.

Kelce isn't the only one benefiting from the "Taylor Swift Effect", the Kansas City Chiefs are as well. The Chiefs gained just about 2,000 followers on Instagram between Friday and Saturday combined. On Sunday, the Chiefs Instagram page added another 13,610 followers. The team now has over two million followers on the social media platform.

Taylor Swift on the other hand has one of the largest social media following in the entertainment industry. The singer has 273 million followers on Instagram.

Travis Kelce's NFL jerseys took 400% spike in sales after Taylor Swift's appearance

After Taylor Swift came to the Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce, the Chiefs tight end's jersey experienced a 400% spike. As per TMZ, Kelce's jersey was among the top 5 selling jerseys in the entire NFL on Sunday.

This number is likely to increase in the coming days as numerous Taylor Swift fans will be eager to buy Travis Kelce's jersey. Given that the star tight end scored a touchdown in the game Swift visited, it will further prove that the two-time Super Bowl winner is one of the best players in the NFL to the new fans.

Patrick Mahomes didn't believe Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift news

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are one of the most productive duos in the National Football League. The two future Hall of Famers have won two Super Bowls together and are on a mission for a third. While the two are friends outside of football, Mahomes didn't know whether to believe Kelce about Taylor Swift.

Mahomes told reporters that Kelce told him that Swift may be attending Sunday's game. However, the Chiefs quarterback didn't really believe his teammate because he was so nonchalant about it.

“There’s things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not. It was like Friday and he was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I think she’s coming to the game.’” -Patrick Mahomes

Just before kickoff on Sunday afternoon, everyone learned that Taylor Swift was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium. Seated next to the Chiefs TE mother, Donna Kelce. Swift seemed to thoroughly enjoy her time at the game as the Chiefs dominated the Bears 41-10.

The singer was even seen celebrating Kelce's touchdown later in the game. The two then left Arrowhead Stadium together as they drove off in Kelce's vintage convertible.

Travis Kelce had seven catches for 69 receiving yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win.