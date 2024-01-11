Travis Kelce's mom Donna all set for TV debut on popular Super Bowl-themed game show: Report

Travis Kelce is, without a doubt, one of the best tight ends in NFL history. Howerver, he did not truly become a national icon before he was revealed to be dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Their relationship has brought the league an unprecedented amount of media attention, but it does not stop there. The nine-time Pro Bowler's mother, Donna, is now set for her own media breakthrough.

On Wednesday, CBS announced that a Super Bowl-themed episode of its long-running game show The Price Is Right will air on Feb. 7 (the network will air Super Bowl LVIII four days later). Host Drew Carey said:

“So, yeah, Donna Kelce was there. because she’s like the most famous football mom right now.”

Donna herself had been a fan of the show even before filming, regularly watching it:

“It’s fun. It’s just a blast. It’s just, you know, the excitement and trying to figure out what the prices are, what’s coming next, who wins, who loses. And so it’s really awesome.“

Stephen A Smith supports Taylor Swift for watching Travis Kelce's games

As mentioned before, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship is a very polarizing topic.

On one hand, fans believe that it has helped revitalize the NFL's popularity in the post-Tom Brady era. On the other, detractors think that it has become a curse on the Kansas City Chiefs, who slumped to their worst record in the 17-game era.

One member of the former take is First Take host Stephen A Smith. On Wednesday's epiode, Smith said:

"I have to take a moment to come to the defense of Taylor Swift. Everybody's sitting up there and acting like she's some kind of impediment, and, excuse me, she did her job."

He argued that Swift's attendance in her partner's games did not act as some sort of promotion of her Eras Tour:

"It's not like she used the games to bump up the concerts. Oh, no! Those kids were going to her concerts whether the NFL was promoting her or not. ... Let's show some respect. She probably is gonna have a positive impact on Travis Kelce's performance, okay?"

No word on her attendance in the Chiefs' Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins has emerged so far.