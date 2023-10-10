Travis Kelce's niece turns into full-blown Swiftie after Chiefs star's meetings with pop star 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's new romance has taken the NFL by storm. The singer attended two Kansas City Chiefs games in recent weeks. Jersey sales for the Chiefs' tight end have soared, along with ticket sales and viewership. It seems that even non-football fans have gravitated to Chiefs games to get a glimpse of the pop star.

One of those fans happens to be Travis Kelce's niece, Wyatt. Jason Kelce's wife Kylie posted a video to her TikTok account. She and their oldest daughter Wyatt were sitting on the couch as the four-year-old tried to name Philadelphia Eagles' players. Kylie captioned the video by insinuating that her daughter was a Swiftie trying to learn about the NFL.

“Just another Swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows?”

In the video she is seen asking her mom "Who's that?" while pointing at the television. To which her mom contemplated whether she was trying to avoid nap time or was actually interested in the game. The Philadelphia Eagles TikTok account commented on Kylie Kelce's post applauding Wyatt for her interest in Sunday's game.

So, it appears that Wyatt Kelce approves of her uncle's possible new relationship. As well as being a fan of Taylor Swift. As for the singer, she was not in attendance at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs road game in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Travis Kelce's niece adores birthday gift from her uncle

Travis and Jason Kelce have made their weekly podcast "New Heights" one of the most popular in the sports realm. Every week they discuss sports topics and even family. Last week, Jason Kelce spoke about his daughter Wyatt's fourth birthday.

Travis Kelce then revealed that he bought his niece her very own polaroid camera. To which his older brother said she absolutely loved.

Jason Kelce: "She loves the camera you got her."

Travis Kelce: "Let's goooo! There's nothing cooler than a little kid snapping pics on a Polaroid. Did she take any yet?"

The 34-year-old has said in the past how much he enjoys being an uncle to Jason's daughters. Jason and his wife have three daughters: Wyatt 4, Elliott, 2 and Bennett seven months.