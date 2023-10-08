Travis Kelce's sister-in-law reacts to fan theory on Taylor Swift's inner circle

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported union has taken fans by surprise. The pop star and the NFL athlete ignited several trends on social media. Those include "putting Travis Kelce on the map" videos on TikTok and a deep analysis of what she said to Blake Lively during the New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs game.

However, a TikTok user posed a theory on the app and was able to hear from Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, which has gone viral. In the video, user bran__flakezz uploaded a video on TikTok, where they analyzed the close circle of Swift.

They then talked about her, Kelce and a connection with Selena Gomez before the conversation transitioned to:

"Travis Kelce’s brother is Jason Kelce, who is married to Kylie Kelce. Both Selena Gomez and Kylie Kelce follow me on TikTok. Therefore, me and Taylor Swift are best friends."

Swift's fans, AKA Swifties, supported the theory, and even Travis Kelce's sister-in-law could not stop herself from giving an answer. She wrote:

"Mathematically speaking...this maths."

Image Credit: bran__flakezz TikTok video's comment section

Travis Kelce said his game has not been affected by Taylor Swift rumors

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has gained significant fame and attention after reports about him dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Despite becoming a household name and dealing with constant media attention, Kelce remains focused on football and is able to separate his personal life from his professional career. He attributes his ability to stay grounded to the team environment, where he checks his ego and maintains a clear mind.

Kelce said as per ESPN:

"I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building.

“I think it’s always been that for me. No matter what’s going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.”

While he acknowledges the worldwide interest in his relationship, Kelce embraces the fun and enjoys the positive moments that come with his newfound fame.

Kelce's upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings is set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Overall, Kelce's ability to maintain his focus illustrates his professionalism and dedication to his sport, regardless of the external circumstances.