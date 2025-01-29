Travis Kelce's teammate credits veteran TE for fueling a better performance during AFC title game vs. Bills

There is much pressure returning kicks in the NFL, especially as a rookie, and that is what Nikko Remigio has been doing for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. While appearing on "Up & Adams," the Chiefs kick returner explained how tight end Travis Kelce helped him up his game after the first punt return.

"Trav came up to me earlier in the game. ... I had fair caught that first punt and he was like, 'that's not being great bro.'" Remigio said. "So I knew going into this the next opportunity that I had, I gotta make something happen."

Kelce's comment sparked something in Remigio, making him lock in and look to return the punt rather than just signal for a fair catch.

"This was the first punt that they had kicked, I had been fair caughting," Remigio said. "I had some room and I had some opportunity to take the punt. But I was like man, this is my first time being in the AFC championship game. Let me just get my feet wet a little bit. And I went, I ran to the sidelines, and he was like, 'that's not being great.' And I'm like, 'he's right.' So, the next punt, I was like 'I'm taking it regardless.'"

The next punt that went his way was returned for 41 yards, giving Kansas City more momentum. That would be the only punt return he had in the game, but he also had four kick returns for 107 yards (26.8 yards per return) with a long of 33 yards in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Another record on the line for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in the midst of one of the greatest stretches in the history of the NFL. While the three consecutive Super Bowl victories are a record everyone is talking about, there is another record they could tie with a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2001-05 New England Patriots have won 10 consecutive postseason games, and a win in the Super Bowl would get the Chiefs to nine consecutive victories. However, this Chiefs team holds the record of doing so in consecutive postseasons.

