Travis Kelce is seemingly back to practicing, and he proved it - by twerking.

On Friday, KCTV5 anchor Jared Koller spotted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in practice camp - his first since sustaining a knee injury before Week 1 .

Kelce initially seemed to scare his fans by clutching on said knee - only to brace himself and twerk, before resuming his run as if nothing had happened:

The X community reacted with a mixture of laughter and relief, with some even referencing pop star Taylor Swift, whom he had been rumored to be dating lately:

Will Travis Kelce play in Week 2 vs Jacksonville Jaguars?

While Swifties may or may not be saddened by the dismissal of said dating rumors, the Chiefs Kingdom has definitely received some good news.

Travis Kelce is playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The defending Super Bowl champions sorely missed their star tight end in their season opener against the Detroit Lions.

While backup Blake Bell performed well in relief, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to rely on his wide receivers more than usual, leading to plenty of dropped passes, especially from Kadarius Toney.

Head coach Andy Reid had provided a positive update on Kelce in a Zoom call on Monday:

"I don't have anything to tell you on the injuries other than Trav is getting better. He's progressing. We'll see how he does the rest of today and tomorrow, then we'll go from there."

The tight end himself also discussed his impending return on New Heights, his podcast with elder brother Jason:

"I did run yesterday, and it feels like I might be able to play this week. We'll see how practice goes, man."

Chris Jones also joining Travis Kelce back on the Chiefs' squad

But as it turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a two-fer when it comes to good news surrounding players.

Besides Kelce, Chris Jones is also playing on Sunday. The defensive tackle had been holding out in pursuit of a new contract, but it ended on Monday when he and the team agreed to a new one-year contract that replaces the final deal of his existing one.

General manager Brett Veach said of the re-signing:

"Chris is an elite player in this league and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team. He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform."

The terms of the new deal allow Jones to earn the following incentives in addition to his base pay of $19.5 million:

$1M if he plays 35% of all snaps

$1M if he plays 50% of all snaps

$1.25M if he gets 10 sacks

$500,000 if he gets 15 sacks

$1M if he makes the First Team All-Pro and Super Bowl

$2M id he wins Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl

Upon announcing the new deal, the Chiefs used an exemption to activate Jones. And now with two of their most important players back, their Super Bowl defense may be getting back on the right track.