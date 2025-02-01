Travis Kelce sends 3-word message to Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl rematch in New Orleans

Super Bowl 2025 is just over a week away, and the stars are getting ready. One key player in this game is Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who has proven to be one of the best postseason players in the National Football League's history.

While appearing on the season finale of "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce," his brother and current Chiefs tight end Travis was asked if he had a message for Philadelphia Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl 2025.

"Go birds, baby!," Travis said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While some may see this as Travis Kelce poking the bear a little bit, this could be showing a bit of respect as he was able to watch Jason Kelce become a legend in the city of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs played in the Super Bowl just two years ago and this game will be intriguing. The spread is projected to be very close.

Looking at Travis Kelce's performance in NFL Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in action during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. (Credits: IMAGN)

Travis Kelce has been one of the best players in NFL postseason history. He is first in receptions (174), second in receiving yards (2,039) and second in receiving touchdowns (20). He has at least one more game to bolster his stats and continue improving his legacy.

Kelce knows how to impact the game when it matters most, as he has nine postseason career games with at least 100 receiving yards and had at least 70 yards in 18 of his 24 playoff games. He has shown not just to be a security blanket for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but can take over games to put the Chiefs in a great position.

Travis Kelce will need to have a star performance in Super Bowl 2025 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the same way he played against them in the Super Bowl two years ago. In that game, he had six receptions on six targets for 81 yards and a receiving touchdown. He has the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook as well (+1500), so it could be good value if we expect him to play to his postseason career numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.