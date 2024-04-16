Travis Kelce set to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity' as Super Bowl champ builds on SNL appearance

Life has been very good for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce recently. After winning back-to-back Super Bowl championships earlier this year, the tight end is on a roll after hosting the SNL on March 4, 2023. This year, he will be the host of an upcoming game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’.

Travis Kelce is known for hosting a weekly podcast ‘New Heights’ with his brother, Jason Kelce. That podcast has consistently been ranked among the top podcasts on Spotify and Apple podcasts. But his hosting gig on SNL may have worked in his favor as he will take his talents to a game show with a twist on a legendary formula.

The game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’ gained popularity in the 2000s. The objective was for an adult participant to get the correct answers with the help of fifth graders. Now instead of school students, helping the contestants will be celebrities. Kelce shared his excitement in a statement:

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

Travis Kelce has not forgotten the original show and would love to keep its legacy alive in his new outing. Kelce said:

"The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up," said Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce will be fighting to claim their ‘three-peat’ this season. But the 34-year-old Kelce has already locked in a successful venture after his football career.

Not the first time for Travis Kelce

As mentioned, Kelce delved into hosting with the SNL. However, the upcoming game show is also not the first time Travis Kelce will be seen on Amazon’s Prime Video. Since last year, Travis and his brother have been the focus of the documentary ‘Kelce’ on the streaming platform.

Kelce has, on one other occasion, toyed with a reality show ‘Catching Kelce’ as well in 2016. This was based on Travis finding a girlfriend among the contestants. Still, the upcoming game show will be one of his biggest ventures outside of gridiron.

