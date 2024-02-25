Travis Kelce set to leave Taylor Swift in Australia to join Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowl celebrations: Report

It seems Travis Kelce is choosing his bromance with Patrick Mahomes over his love affair with Taylor Swift. Lest anyone think that this marks the beginning of the end for the celebrity couple, we want to assure you that they are very much together and this is merely a temporary rupture in the fabric of spacetime in the Kelce-Swift universe.

As per TMZ's reporting, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is returning to the United States from Australia. The singer is on tour Down Under and Travis Kelce had decided to spend some time with her now that his season is over. But he is returning to the scene of his latest sporting triumph in joining up with Patrick Mahomes in Las Vegas as they celebrate their Super Bowl win.

They have already have had the parade in Kansas City but this seems more of a get-together between the players. Apparently this had been the plan all along from during the time of the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes has been always supportive of Travis Kelce's relation with Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes is certainly not going to do anything that jeopardizes Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift. Speaking prior to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs quarterback had said that is temmate is the hardest worker in the building and then follows his passions off it. Referencing the relationship, he had said that the tight end embraces the link with the singer, adding,

"He’s handled it great. I think what I’ve always known about Travis is he loves to ... follow his dreams outside the building. Obviously, he’s in a great relationship now and he embraces that, but when he gets in the building, it’s all about football.”

Patrick Mahomes had further commented how great he had found Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift and was happy the way it is growing.

“It’s been awesome to see their relationship grow.”

The quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, has also become friends with Taylor Swift and she has been spotted in her posse as they have all hung out together.

Therefore, one can only assume that nothing the Chiefs MVP will do nothing that can cause any downturn in his teammate's standing with his partner. One assumes as she continues her tour and the thrill of the Super Bowl wears off, Travis Kelce will spend more time with Taylor Swift. After all, Patrick Mahomes gets him for the whole NFL season thereafter.