Travis Kelce shares honest thoughts on 'The Rock' owning UFL after crushed NFL dream

Travis Kelce opened up about his admiration for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ownership of the United Football League.

Ad

Monday's "New Heights" podcast episode was titled "New Podcast Episode Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Career Changes, Jason at WrestleMania, Girl Dads & Jabronis." Kelce reflected on watching a UFL game in Texas and what Johnson’s story represents.

“I love to go, and I was down in Texas, and I just love the atmosphere,” Kelce said (30:30). “I loved seeing, you know, Wade Phillips coached that football team, and they were, I believe they were going in to try and win the championship that week, or at least in the playoffs that week.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So congrats on all the success. You might not have had that, that privilege to live in this life. But it seems that you live life with the privilege to live life no matter what it is that you're doing. You're so humble about it and you create your own path."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The UFL, launched in 2024 through the merger of the XFL and USFL, is co-owned by Johnson, Dany Garcia, RedBird Capital and Fox Sports. The league serves as a platform for players seeking a second chance after being cut or overlooked by the NFL.

Ad

Johnson’s involvement is not only financial. He has also publicly spoken about his path to the CFL and his desire for a better platform for overlooked talent.

Travis Kelce delivers a solid showing against the Detroit Lions

In the Chiefs’ 30-17 win over the Lions on Sunday, Travis Kelce recorded six receptions for 78 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per catch.

The tight end was targeted seven times and hauled in six, continuing his role as one of Patrick Mahomes’s most reliable options. Kelce's catches included a 15-yard catch-and-run where he powered through defenders after the catch.

Ad

His total helped Kansas City sustain offensive momentum and provided critical conversions across drives. While he didn’t reach the end zone, Kelce’s contributions complemented Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy.

Kelce’s performance is consistent with his production this season. He remains a go-to target and dependable chain-mover in the Chiefs' passing attack.

Taylor Swift also made her first public appearance of the season at Arrowhead Stadium. She was joined in a suite by Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.