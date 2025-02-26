Travis Kelce shares how Taylor Swift helped him cope with post Super Bowl heartbreak

Travis Kelce was heartbroken after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The team hoped for a third straight championship, but they lost 40-22.

To help him feel better, Kelce turned to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her music.

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis talked about how he deals with tough moments. When Jason asked if he listens to sad songs when feeling down, Travis shared his approach.

“Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. Right. I listen to music that is very telling of my mood," the Chiefs TE said.

He added:

“I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything.”

To which, Jason agreed, saying:

“That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music."

Still feeling the loss, Travis jokingly added:

“And how the Eagles broke my heart."

Looking back at February 9, when the Super Bowl LIX ended, Travis Kelce stayed quiet. Known for his electric energy, the tight end walked off the field silently, holding his helmet, while the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LIX win. It was his second time losing in a Super Bowl and the disappointment was clear on his face.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s vacation plans with proposal on the horizon: Report

Now that the NFL season is over, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a special vacation together, as per US Weekly. The Kansas City Chiefs star and the famous singer finally have time to relax and maybe even take a big step in their relationship.

Rumors suggest that Kelce might propose during this trip.

Reports say Europe is on their list, with places like Lake Como, England and France as options. Swift also loves the beach, so they might visit a tropical island in the Pacific.

Last year, after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the 49ers, Taylor and Travis headed to Europe for Swift's "Eras Tour" following their getaway in Miami. The tour, which began in May 2024, took Swift across various European cities, including Paris, London and Milan.

