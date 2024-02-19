Travis Kelce showered Taylor Swift with romantic Valentine's Day gifts worth $13,000: Report 

With the 2023 season over, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has no choice but to take a break from the television screen. However, the couple is still generating headlines as it was reported that Kelce spent $13,000 on Valentine's Day.

On a holiday not officially recognized by the United States government but recognized by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Kelce spent about $13,000 on gifts sent to Taylor Swift.

Following the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Swift soon turned tail and headed for Melbourne, Australia, to continue her Eras Tour. Upon her arrival, per The Sun via the New York Post, she received 500 roses in a two-shipment disbursement for a total cost of $4,200. The tight end also bought a "handmade rose sculpture" worth $3,100.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes' tight end also bought a black beret and a handbag worth a combined $6,200.

Travis Kelce's net worth vs QBs and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

Of course, the follow-up question to such purchases is often how one can afford to drop such a pretty penny. The answer is that the $13,000 is a drop in the bucket when compared to the total net worth of Travis Kelce.

According to Parade. the tight end is worth $40 million. While the net worth towers over most working folks, it remains a fraction of what many players, namely quarterbacks, are valued at. Today's franchise quarterbacks are often paid close to Kelce's net worth yearly.

According to Spotrac, Patrick Mahomes is set to earn about $45 million in yearly cash in 2024. His current contract is worth up to $450 million over 10 years.

As another example, Lamar Jackson is set to earn $43.5 million in 2025.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, meanwhile, trounces the net worth of NFL quarterbacks. Per Business Insider, Swift is worth $1.1 billion, or more than 25 times as much as Kelce.

Of course, one fear surrounding late-stage NFL players is managing their wealth correctly. With Kelce now in his mid-30s, the tight end could see his salary effectively dry up at any moment, leaving him with his net worth to float him for the rest of his days.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will probably venture into other stuff to increase his net worth even after he decides to call it a time in the gridiron.