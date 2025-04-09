Travis Kelce shuts down "false claims" about the TE purchasing $3,300,000 home for Kansas City’s homeless

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is well known for his prowess on the field and his charitable values off it. Kelce is a keen supporter and donor to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Read Across America Day, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Lake Health Foundation, Children's Mercy Hospital and more.
The perennial Pro Bowler received the 2014 Kansas City Chiefs Ed Block Courage Award and was nominated for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Furthermore, in 2015, he created a foundation called Eighty-Seven & Running with the aim of "empowering underprivileged youth."
Over the weekend, a report came out that alleged Travis Kelce had purchased a $3.3 million home in Kansas City to help homeless youth. However, the superstar tight end has come out to dispel the report.
Speaking on Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis said:
"I gotta make a little statement in the 'Don't believe everything you read, kids' category or realm that you see online. Some false claims were thrown out there, suggesting I was doing something in the community that I was not. And I'm not even gonna talk about it specifically. I don't wanna bring any more attention to that whole nonsense, article, and all that stuff."
He chipped in:
"But if you ever want to know exactly what I'm doing in the community, just go to https://87running.org/."
While Kelce remains a keen supporter of the Kansas City community, he deemed it necessary to dispel the rumor. Instead, he focuses on the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation and prepares for what could be his final season as a professional.
Travis Kelce is running it back in 2025
Following his team's heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, there were rumors that Travis Kelce would call it a career. The superstar tight end walked down the tunnel as Eagles confetti poured on the players and coaches on the field.
However, Kelce confirmed in a late February episode of "New Heights" that he'll be returning for the 2025 season. The future Hall of Famer still has one more shot to help the Chiefs win yet another Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Kelce reiterated the news via an audio from the podcast on X (formerly known as Twitter). The clip states:
"I'm not leaving. The show goes on."
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs can now focus on getting back to the top of professional football. They were resoundingly beaten by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, ending their goal of becoming the first team in modern NFL history to three-peat.
