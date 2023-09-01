After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Justyn Ross signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He didn't play a single game in his rookie season due to a foot injury but is now ready to contribute to the franchise.

Throughout the offseason, the Chiefs fans have been hyped up about Ross' potential, and the wide receiver has stayed healthy. He also played well during the preseason, and teammate Travis Kelce is excited to see him dominate in the NFL.

Here's what Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast:

"It was really fun to see my guy Justyn Ross come to life man, wide receiver, second year in the league but last year missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury."

"I know what that feels like, I missed my entire rookie year with a knee injury, coming in and you know making plays in the preseason that's kind of how I started off my career and I know how exciting that can be and I know how hard he's worked to get back to her to full strength and where he is right now."

"Had some injuries injury things go down in college as well, he was undrafted in 2022, but he is an absolute stud when he is healthy and we saw that in the preseason and during camp."

Earlier in the offseason, Ross was seen working out with Patrick Mahomes in Houston, and from that moment on many assumed the former Clemson star will play a role for the Chiefs this season.

He has been included in the 53-man roster of the Super Bowl champs, and now it's up to Ross to stay healthy and repay the faith of the franchise that saw his potential.

Justyn Ross can become Chiefs WR1 if he stays healthy

Justyn Ross: NFL Combine

Since the Kansas City Chiefs don't have a superstar receiver on their team, any of their seven wide receivers on the roster can become the WR1.

Although Kadarius Toney is regarded as the best of the bunch, his ability to stay healthy has been a concern. As a result, if Ross continues to play well on a consistent basis, he could become a reliable option for Mahomes, relieving Kelce of some of his workload.

Justyn Ross scored two touchdowns in preseason games, demonstrating that he is ready to dominate in the NFL. Hopefully, he will be able to play like he did in his freshmen year at Clemson.

