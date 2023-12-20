Following the Los Angeles Chargers' embarrassing 63-21 loss last Thursday night, the team decided to fire head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

Staley was hired as the team's head coach in 2021. He led the Chargers to a 24-24 record before being fired, while making the postseason once in his tenure.

Following the firing of Staley, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke about it. He believes the decision "sucks," while feeling bad for certain star players.

Kelce said via the New Heights podcast:

"I got a lot of guys that I love and respect on the Chargers team. Right now, it does not look pretty. And the guys that I feel for are the guys like Keenan Allen who's just been there, grinding it out, battling injuries, going out there every single week, and not getting rewarded with wins.

"That sh*t sucks man and it's obviously more than just him. Khalil Mack, Derwin James, I got a lot of respect for a lot of guys on that team and losing f***ing sucks and I got a lot of respect for Brandon Staley and for him to kind of go out the way he did, it's not the way."

Austin Ekeler found out about Brandon Staley and Tom Teleseco getting fired via social media

Austin Ekeler, Brandon Staley during Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

While Brandon Staley being fired wasn't the most unexpected news, the manner the whole episode went down was surprising. According to Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, he found the news out on social media. Ekeler went on the Rich Eisen Show and told the host about how he got the news.

"That’s when the coaching stuff started happening. As us players, we don't know about any of this stuff. They're not calling us up like, 'Hey, this is what happened.' I'm finding out from Instagram and Twitter that Tom and Brandon had been let go. It's something I've never had to deal with in any of my years playing football — where you actually get rid of a coach in the season."

Giff Smith will serve as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season while JoJo Wooden will be the team's interim general manager.

At 5-9, the Chargers are having an underperforming season, and changes had to be made.

