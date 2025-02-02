Travis Kelce spends over $40,000 on home security post burglary scare as Chiefs TE preps for Super Bowl: Report

One of the downsides of fame is that people will attempt to take things from you and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has prepared for that. Travis Kelce was victim to a robbing at his home in October where $100,000 in jewelry, $20,000 in cash, a watch, and his first Super Bowl jersey were taken. His teammate Patrick Mahomes was also the victim of a burglary.

According to The Sun, Travis Kelce has gone all out to beef up his home security ahead of Super Bowl 59. He has made the following additions to keep his home safe:

Spent $9,000 on two guard dogs

Spent at least $40,000 on 10 cameras and movement detectors

Hired two security guards at the cost of $6,000 a month.

In the report, an unnamed source said that Travis Kelce wanted to urgently put in measures to safeguard his house. The NFL had sent a memo to teams that an international crime ring may have been behind the slew of break-ins targeting players and have informed players to not post pictures of fancy jewelry or designer clothing on social media in an attempt to avoid the incidents from repeating.

What are the odds that Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 59?

While many people are going to obviously be focused on the result of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 59 score, there are going to be some who are more intrigued by what happens after the game.

FanDuel Canada was the first sportsbook to post a prop bet that they have named - Swelce Proposal 2.0, which is focused on if tight end Travis Kelce would propose to the musician and global superstar Taylor Swift following Super Bowl 59. FanDuel Canda has the odds priced at +750 for the proposal happening, meaning there is an 11.76 percent chance of this bet cashing out.

