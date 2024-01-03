Travis Kelce spills beans on his shocking car crash that saw him lose his driver's license

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. However, before the fame, Kelce, like most young men, made some foolish mistakes that got him into trouble.

Recently, Kelce opened up about a time in college when he got his license suspended for totaling his hand-me-down car from his brother Jason.

"I had just got my drivers' license suspended by the state of Ohio," Kelce confessed. "For totaling my hand-me-down Dodge caravan from you (Jason Kelce), It was a purple van with a silver back [door], we called it the Purple Dragon."

"And then like, a couple of months after that, flying around with a few of the guys from the football team, in the back. Kids wear your seatbelts. Don't do this."

Travis continued, saying that getting his license suspended was justifiable.

"This was very dumb. And I'm glad everybody came out. It was lucky, but I was swerving in and out of traffic and I hit three parked cars," Kelce added.

"There's about a 30-yard f***ing skid mark going into these parked cars, I wasn't going that fast, probably only 45 miles per hour, but it was pretty crazy ... but I did get my license taken for this. I put everyone's life in danger, so deservedly so."

Travis Kelce was suspended from the Cincinnati football team in college

Travis Kelce during Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Travis Kelce is no short of fun, and he seemed to not let that get in the way of his time in college. Kelce was suspended for the entire 2010 season in college at the University of Cincinnati after testing positive for marijuana.

He recalled the situation with Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, Club Shay Shay.

“When I got hit with what I was going through, I found out how many people were in my corner," Kelce said. "I’m just sitting there, dead in the water. I was down in New Orleans, listening to Lil Wayne, and I wanted to smoke what he was smoking. I’m just sitting there, dead in the water."

"I just wanted to get out of there. I was so embarrassed. I didn’t want to look at anybody.”

Kelce hasn't been in any major trouble in the NFL, so it's safe to say he's learned from his mistakes committed in his youth.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Travis Kelce, New Heights Podcast, Club Shay Shay, and H/T Sportskeeda