Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff's star-studded 40th birthday

Travis Kelce has been enjoying some much-needed downtime since wrapping up yet another successful season with the Kansas City Chiefs that culminated in the holy grail of football - the Lombardi Trophy. After a long, grueling season that took its toll, Kelce has been taking some time off, heading to the Kentucky Derby, throwing a Kelce Jam and attending a few parties.

Kelce was most recently spotted at Jack Antonoff's 40th birthday party, per pictures posted by Antonoff's wife, Margaret Qualley, on Instagram.

Kelce was fitted with a plaid shirt and black pants, though his girlfriend Swift was nowhere to be seen in Qualley's Instagram post.

Antonoff, of course, is very close friends with Taylor Swift. The pair have had a working relationship since over a decade now. Kelce and Swift were also spotted supporting Antonoff at Coachella earlier this year.

Travis Kelce's rival's coach urges Chiefs TE to marry Taylor Swift and retire

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since July last year and their relationship is clearly going strong with Swift attending a number of Kelce's games this past season. She was also present for the Super Bowl when the Chiefs vanquished the San Francisco 49ers in what was Kelce's third Super Bowl triumph.

The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on their way to the Super Bowl, leaving Baltimore with some bruises along the way. The two will face off in the 2024 season opener.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked all things NFL on and off the field. The matter of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift also popped up, with Harbaugh sending some goodwill Kelce and Swift's way.

Harbaugh told Us Weekly:

"I hope they get married. I hope they have a bunch of kids. Heck, maybe he’ll get ready to retire here pretty soon to pursue that family aspect of his life. I would encourage that."

Whether they get married or not remains to be seen, though Kelce and Swift have been going steady for just about a year now.