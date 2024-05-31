Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff's star-studded 40th birthday

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff's star-studded 40th birthday

Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff's star-studded 40th birthday

By Shivam Damohe
Modified May 31, 2024 23:51 GMT
Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift's producer Antonoff's birthday (Image courtesy Taylor Swift's IG)

Travis Kelce has been enjoying some much-needed downtime since wrapping up yet another successful season with the Kansas City Chiefs that culminated in the holy grail of football - the Lombardi Trophy. After a long, grueling season that took its toll, Kelce has been taking some time off, heading to the Kentucky Derby, throwing a Kelce Jam and attending a few parties.

Kelce was most recently spotted at Jack Antonoff's 40th birthday party, per pictures posted by Antonoff's wife, Margaret Qualley, on Instagram.

Kelce was fitted with a plaid shirt and black pants, though his girlfriend Swift was nowhere to be seen in Qualley's Instagram post.

also-read-trending Trending

Antonoff, of course, is very close friends with Taylor Swift. The pair have had a working relationship since over a decade now. Kelce and Swift were also spotted supporting Antonoff at Coachella earlier this year.

Travis Kelce's rival's coach urges Chiefs TE to marry Taylor Swift and retire

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since July last year and their relationship is clearly going strong with Swift attending a number of Kelce's games this past season. She was also present for the Super Bowl when the Chiefs vanquished the San Francisco 49ers in what was Kelce's third Super Bowl triumph.

The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on their way to the Super Bowl, leaving Baltimore with some bruises along the way. The two will face off in the 2024 season opener.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked all things NFL on and off the field. The matter of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift also popped up, with Harbaugh sending some goodwill Kelce and Swift's way.

Harbaugh told Us Weekly:

"I hope they get married. I hope they have a bunch of kids. Heck, maybe he’ll get ready to retire here pretty soon to pursue that family aspect of his life. I would encourage that."

Whether they get married or not remains to be seen, though Kelce and Swift have been going steady for just about a year now.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी